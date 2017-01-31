KAGS
Close

Bryan and Rudder Split Rivalry Showdown at The Armory

The Bryan boys defeated Rudder 62-49, while the Lady Rangers topped the Lady Vikings 86-58.

KAGS 11:32 PM. CST January 31, 2017

The Bryan boys went on the road and upset Rudder 62-49, while the Lady Rangers had no issues with the Lady Vikings, winning 86-58. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories