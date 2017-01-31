Close Bryan and Rudder Split Rivalry Showdown at The Armory The Bryan boys defeated Rudder 62-49, while the Lady Rangers topped the Lady Vikings 86-58. KAGS 11:32 PM. CST January 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Bryan boys went on the road and upset Rudder 62-49, while the Lady Rangers had no issues with the Lady Vikings, winning 86-58. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS TAMU Travel Ban Protest Former Bryan Quarterback Charged with Capital Murder Horses die in Fort Worth Stock show accidents HPV can lead to cancer in men, too Former TAMU Basketball Player Stranded by Travel Ban Verify: How does Obama's 2011 immigration reform differ from Trump's ban? Texas A&M Eyes Opportunity to Make Up Ground TAMU Rally Against Travel Ban Betsy DeVos' nomination confirmed by committee, heads to full Senate Martin Luther King Day Celebrations More Stories Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court Jan 31, 2017, 7:09 p.m. Local Syrian student speaks on her fear for the travel ban Jan 30, 2017, 11:32 p.m. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to lead Energy Department Jan 31, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs