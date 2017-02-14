KAGS
Bryan Blanks Rudder on the Pitch

The Bryan boys soccer team shut out rival Rudder on the pitch on Tuesday, 2-0.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:56 PM. CST February 14, 2017

