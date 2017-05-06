KAGS
Close

Bryan Defeats Ennis, Advances to Area Baseball Playoffs

It took three games, but Bryan advanced past Ennis in the Class 5A Bi-District playoffs with a 7-6 win in game three of the series.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:06 PM. CDT May 06, 2017

Bryan defeated Ennis 7-6 in game three of the Bi-District playoff series on Saturday to advance to the Area round. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories