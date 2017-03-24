KAGS
Close
Weather Alert Tornado Watch
Close

Bryan Defeats Rival A&M Consolidated on the Road

Bryan High defeated A&M Consolidated 7-4 on Friday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:50 PM. CDT March 24, 2017

Bryan went on the road and defeated rival A&M Consolidated 7-4 on Friday night. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories