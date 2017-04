Bryan topped Rudder 1-0 in a one-game playoff on Saturday to earn the District 18-5A 2-seed for the postseason. Bryan will play a three-game series with Ennis starting Friday in the Bi-District round. Rudder begin a 3-game Bi-District series with Whitehouse on Friday and 18-5A champion College Station will play a one game Bi-District playoff with Corsicana on Friday.

