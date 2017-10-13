Close Bryan Dominates Waco University on the Road Brenham scored with 13 seconds left in the game to win a wild one over Tomball Memorial, 64-61. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:45 PM. CDT October 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Bryan rolled past Waco University 58-14 on Friday night. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Investigators: Missing 15-year-old Isabella McCarble… Oct 12, 2017, 6:45 p.m. Bryan man accused of killing 2 brothers Oct 12, 2017, 12:17 p.m. Sigma Nu fraternity named in wrongful death suit Oct 11, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs