Bryan Eliminated from Playoff Contention in Loss to Waco

Waco eliminated Bryan from playoff contention Friday with a 41-21 victory.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:49 PM. CDT November 03, 2017

Waco defeated Bryan 41-21, staying alive for a playoff berth out of District 18-5A, and eliminating the Vikings from contention. 

