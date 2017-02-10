KAGS
Close

Bryan Ends Season with Thrilling Win Over College Station

Bryan's Latravean Thomas drilled a three-pointer as time expired to help the Vikings defeat College Station 65-64 in their season finale.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:56 PM. CST February 10, 2017

Bryan's Latravean Thomas hit a three at the buzzer as Bryan defeated College Station 65-64 on Friday night. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories