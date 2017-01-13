Close Bryan Gets Second Straight Win Over Temple The Bryan boys basketball improved to 2-3 in District 18-5A with a 61-53 victory over Temple. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:52 PM. CST January 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Bryan boys basketball team won its second consecutive game, 61-53, over Temple on Friday night. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Headstone Heartache Bryan Police officer talks about being shot while on duty Pedestrian Safety Rules Local reaction to Obama's Farewell Speech C Force Water Launches in Navasota More Stories BISD: Court order preventing release of further… Jan 13, 2017, 4:36 p.m. Bryan Police officer who was shot on the job speaks out Jan 12, 2017, 10:25 p.m. Massive SA drug raid nets at least 20 arrests, 6… Jan 12, 2017, 8:35 p.m.
