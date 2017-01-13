KAGS
Close

Bryan Gets Second Straight Win Over Temple

The Bryan boys basketball improved to 2-3 in District 18-5A with a 61-53 victory over Temple.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:52 PM. CST January 13, 2017

The Bryan boys basketball team won its second consecutive game, 61-53, over Temple on Friday night. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories