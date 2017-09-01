KAGS
Close

Bryan No Match for Hutto in Season Opener

Hutto defeated Bryan High 54-14 to open the 2017 season.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:05 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

Hutto rolled past Bryan 54-14 to open the 2017 season. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories