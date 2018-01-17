KAGS
Close
Weather Alert Hard Freeze Warning
Close

Bryan Rolls Past College Station for District 18-5A Win

Bryan topped College Station 58-41 on Wednesday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:58 PM. CST January 17, 2018

Bryan defeated College Station 58-41 to gain ground in District 18-5A on Wednesday night

© 2018 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories