KAGS
Close

Bryan Rolls Waco on Senior Night

The Bryan softball team rolled past Waco 11-1 in 5 innings on Senior Night.

KAGS 10:50 PM. CDT April 18, 2017

The Bryan softball team rolled past Waco 11-1 in 5 innings on Senior Night. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories