Bryan Send 4 Athletes to College Ranks

Four football players from Bryan signed with colleges on National Signing Day.

KAGS 7:30 PM. CST February 01, 2017

Four Bryan Vikings signed letters of intent to play football at the next level on Wednesday.

Mason Ray - Texas A&M-Commerce

Joseph Hedge - Texas A&M Kingsville

Hunter Batten - Howard Payne 

Garrison Tullos - Blinn College

