Bryan Send 4 Athletes to College Ranks

Four football players from Bryan signed with colleges on National Signing Day.

Four Bryan Vikings signed letters of intent to play football at the next level on Wednesday.

Mason Ray - Texas A&M-Commerce
Joseph Hedge - Texas A&M Kingsville
Hunter Batten - Howard Payne
Garrison Tullos - Blinn College
