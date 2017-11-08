KAGS
Bryan Sends Pair of Athletes to Texas

Bryan swimmer Julia Cook and baseball player Kolby Kubichek signed letters of intent with Texas on Wednesday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:52 PM. CST November 08, 2017

Bryan high school swimmer Julia Cook and baseball player Kolby Kubichek are headed from Aggieland to Austin to play for the University of Texas next year. 

