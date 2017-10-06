KAGS
Bryan Wins in Overtime Against Navasota

Vikes pull out the win on the road 38-37.

KAGS 11:16 PM. CDT October 06, 2017

Bryan jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter only to see Navasota tie it in the 4th to force overtime. Vikings eventually came away with the 38-37 win.

