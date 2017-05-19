KAGS
Bryan's Denena Signs with Stephen F. Austin

Bryan High catcher Leon Denena signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Stephen F. Austin on Friday afternoon.

May 19, 2017

Bryan High catcher Leon Denena officially signed an LOI to play baseball at Stephen F. Austin next season. 

