Bryan's Denena Signs with Stephen F. Austin

Bryan High catcher Leon Denena signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Stephen F. Austin on Friday afternoon.

KAGS
6:51 PM. CDT May 19, 2017

Bryan High catcher Leon Denena officially signed an LOI to play baseball at Stephen F. Austin next season.

© 2017 KAGS-TV
