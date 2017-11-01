Buccaneers down Lone Star- Cy Fair, 97-76, in season opener

BRENHAM, Texas – Blinn College men’s basketball opened the season with a 97-76 victory over the Lone Star College- Cy Fair Falcons Wednesday night in the P.E. Building.

Blinn moves to 1-0 after three Buccaneers led the offense by scoring in double-digits. Dante Williams led the Buccaneers with 20 points, while Antione Lister followed with 17 and Curtlon Wesley with 12. Gianni Ford, Bradley George, and Markques Houston each contributed nine points to the win.

“I thought we were a little nervous in the first half, but in the second half we played a lot harder and guarded much better, and that enabled us to get some easy buckets,” said Scott Schumacher, Blinn head coach. “That was the first time our team played at home, the first time they played in front of our crowd, and they did a great job.”

Blinn trailed 49-46 in the first half before gaining momentum and outscoring the Falcons 51-27 in the second half.

The Buccaneers and Falcons were tied 27-27 in the first half before the Falcons pulled away with a ten-point lead, 37-27. Lister and Houston sparked Blinn’s offense with three shots from downtown before the first half was over, but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons maintained a 49-46 lead into the half.

The Falcons held a 64-61 lead in the second half intil Lister hit his third three-pointer of the game to even the score. The momentum shifted after the Buccaneers pulled ahead 68-64 off a layup by George. Leading 70-69 with 9:09 remaining, the Buccaneers scored the next 12 points as Williams led the charge with two layups. The Buccaneers finished Lone Star- Cy Fair after outscoring the Falcons 13-3 in the final minutes for a 97-76 victory.

“Leading up to this game we put in a lot of hard work and it feels good to get our first win,” said Lister after leading the Buccaneers with 10 points in the second half. “We started out slow, but we picked it up in the second half and we are just happy we got the win tonight.”

The Buccaneers will host another home contest on Monday, Nov. 6 against Houston Community College at 7:30 p.m.

© 2017 KAGS-TV