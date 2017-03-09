Buccaneers unable to cash in on scoring chances in loss to Alvin, 5-2

BRENHAM, Texas – Blinn College baseball had plenty of scoring opportunities and even outhit Alvin Community College but the Buccaneers still suffered a 5-2 loss Thursday night at Leroy Dreyer Field.

The loss moves the Blinn record down to 11-9 overall. After starting out Region XIV play 4-0, the Buccaneers have now dropped down to 4-3 in the standings.

Colton Parrish had a great game from the plate with a home run, double and a single while driving in a run and scoring twice. Angel De La Fuente, Marshall Skinner and Sam McElreath each had a pair of singles in the loss. Blinn was able to outhit Alvin 10-8.

Cody LeCompte had a solid start on the mound in going seven innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out five in the loss. Cody Collins and Garrett Alexander each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Alvin was able to strike first with a single run in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Blinn was able to answer in the fourth when Parrish started the inning with a double and then scored on an Alvin throwing error to tie the game up at 1-1. Alvin was able to score one in the seventh and three in the eighth to grab a 5-1 lead.

The Buccaneers did show a little life in the ninth when Parrish roped a solo home run to right but that would be all the scoring as Alvin held on for the three-run victory. Blinn left two runners on in the ninth and 14 total runners on for the game.

Blinn will continue the series at Alvin on Saturday, March 11 with a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

