Bucs Volleyball Caps Off Undefeated Week with Sweep of Coastal Bend

BRENHAM- The No. 19 Blinn College volleyball team won its fourth straight match by sweeping Coastal Bend College, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon in the P.E. Building.

The Buccaneers have won nine straights sets, finishing off the week by downing Coastal Bend by the score of 25-12, 25-13, and 25-16.

Blinn increased its record to 12-3 overall and are undefeated in conference with a 3-0 record.

"Today was a good team win," said Kalie Mader, Blinn head coach. "We executed well and played hard."

Freshman outside hitter Claire Chapman led the Buccaneers with nine kills, while sophomore middle blocker Kayla Valigura followed with eight kills, and outside hitters Paola Marie Salas Adorno and Roxanne Morris each posted seven.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19 the Buccaneers will compete against San Jacinto College-Central at 6 p.m. in their first conference match on the road.

© 2017 KAGS-TV