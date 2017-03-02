Buffalo Advances to Class 3A Championship Game

Behind 28 points from senior Jordan Jenkins, No. 23 Buffalo defeated No. 6 Mount Vernon 50-43 in the Class 3A girls basketball state semifinals on Thursday.

The Lady Bison advanced to their first state title game since 2002, where they will face No. 1 Canadian on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Buffalo will play for the second state championship in school history, the first of which they win in 2002.

