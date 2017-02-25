Close Buffalo Girls Advance to State Semifinals Buffalo defeated No. 24 Teague 48-46 to punch their ticket to the state tournament on Saturday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:15 PM. CST February 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Buffalo girls defeated Teague 48-46 to advance to the Class 3A State Tournament in San Antonio. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS TAMU students file Title IX complaint College Station homeowners have traffic concerns Blinn decides to join the A&M RELLIS Campus More Stories 28 injured after driver slams pickup into crowd… Feb 25, 2017, 7:08 p.m. Residents file Title IX complaint against TAMU Feb 24, 2017, 10:18 p.m. Girl Scouts head into their final weekend of sales Feb 23, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
