Buffalo Steals the Series from Sam Houston State with Saturday Hit Parade

HUNTSVILLE – Buffalo drilled 14 hits, jumping out to a five-run lead after the first inning to take the series with a 10-4 victory against Sam Houston State on Saturday at Don Sanders Stadium.

The series loss was just the second in the last 21 opportunities for Sam Houston. The Kats (17-7) finished just 3 of 14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 on base in the defeat.

Starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski (5-1) was saddled with his first loss, permitting nine hits and six runs in 5 1-3 innings. The freshman, who entered the weekend as one of nine players to record five victories, struck out three and walked one.

The Bearkats return Tuesday to face Rice at 6:30 p.m. at The Don. The game will round out an eight-game homestand. Sam Houston hits the road for four straight beginning next weekend at Abilene Christian.

© 2017 KAGS-TV