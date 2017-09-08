Close Caldwell Outscores Franklin 57-42 The Hornets defeated Franklin 57-42. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:09 PM. CDT September 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Caldwell scored early and often in a 57-42 win over Franklin. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Shooting at Williamson Park, one dead Sep. 8, 2017, 12:53 p.m. Janet Napolitano sues over Trump immigrant decision Sep. 8, 2017, 10:39 p.m. Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Katia could all hit land… Sep. 6, 2017, 5:37 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs