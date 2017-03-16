KAGS
Close

Caldwell Softball Puts Up Tough Fight But Drops Contest to Weimar

Weimar fought off a pesky Caldwell team for an 11-3 win.

KAGS 10:54 PM. CDT March 16, 2017

Caldwell cut Weimar to 4-2 in the 3rd but could only muster one more run the rest of the way.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories