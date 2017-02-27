KAGS
Calvert's Season Ends in Regional Quarterfinals to Laneville

No. 5 Calvert lost to No. 14 Laneville 60-53 in the Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals on Monday night, ending the Trojans' season.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:51 PM. CST February 27, 2017

