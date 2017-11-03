KAGS
Cameron Yoe Clinches Final District 10 Playoff Spot

Cameron Yoe defeated Troy 35-0 to clinch a postseason berth.

KAGS 11:51 PM. CDT November 03, 2017

Cameron Yoe defeated Troy 35-0 on Friday to punch a ticket to the playoffs. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


