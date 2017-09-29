KAGS
Cameron Yoe Falls to 1-4 with Loss to McGregor

Cameron Yoe fell to McGregor 31-25 to drop to 1-4 on the season.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:14 PM. CDT September 29, 2017

McGregor defeated Cameron Yoe 31-25 to drop the once-top ranked Yoemen to 1-4 on the season. 

