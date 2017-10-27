KAGS
Cameron Yoe Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive

Cameron Yoe rolled past Academy 41-0 on Friday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:13 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

Cameron Yoe defeated Academy 41-0 to stay alive for a playoff berth in District 10-3A DI. 

