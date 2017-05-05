KAGS
Cardiac Cougs: College Station Fights Back for Bi-District Win

No. 2 College Station score two runs in the sixth inning to defeat Corsicana 2-1 and advance to the Area playoffs.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:49 PM. CDT May 05, 2017

No. 2 College Station scored two runs in the sixth inning and held on in the 7th to defeat Corsicana 2-1 and win a one-game Bi-District playoff game. The Cougars are on to the Area playoffs. 

