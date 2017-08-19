Caruso on Brink of Living NBA Dream

Former Texas A&M basketball player Alex Caruso played well enough for the Los Angeles Lakers' summer league team in July to earn a 2-year, 2-way contract, which affords him the opportunity to play in the G-League, as well as swing up to the Lakers for 45 days per season. Caruso joined Aggie Sports Overtime to discuss his first year of professional basketball, and his winding road since graduating from Texas A&M.

