Central Arkansas Avoids Sweep with 5-3 Win Over Sam Houston State

HUNTSVILLE – The Sam Houston State Bearkats out-hit Central Arkansas in the series finale, but could not overcome a number of miscues early on as the Bears pulled out a 5-3 win on Saturday at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

Tori Koerselman finished 3-for-4 with her first home run of the year and the Kats (14-16, 5-4 SLC) had eight hits for the game, but committed three errors in the first three frames that led to four of UCA’s (12-22, 3-6 SLC) five runs being unearned

Tayler Atkinson took the loss, allowing all five runs – just one earned – in 3.0 innings in the circle. She gave way to Lindsey McLeod who followed her 11-strikeout performance on Friday with another 4.0 innings of scoreless relief, punching out four hitters and allowing just two hits in giving the Kats a chance to fight back.

But the UCA pitching tandem of Kailla Searcy and Kayla Gomness did just enough to keep Sam Houston at bay. Searcy struck out two and scattered six hits in 4.2 innings to earn the win, while Gomness earned her second save of the season with 2.1 innings of relief.

