Central Heights Tops Franklin to End Lions' Season

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:11 PM. CDT May 27, 2017

No. 1 Central Heights defeated Franklin 3-2 in 9 innings in game two of the Class 3A Regional Semifinals on Saturday to advance to the Regional Finals, and end the Lions' season. 

