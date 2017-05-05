KAGS
Close

Chandler Jozwiak Tosses Perfect Game, Brenham Wins Game 1 Over East View

Chandler Jozwiak threw a perfect game in a 10-0 Brenham victory in game one of the Bi-District Playoff series vs East View.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:51 PM. CDT May 05, 2017

Brenham's Chandler Jozwiak threw a perfect game and had the winning hit in the Cubs' 10-0, five inning victory over Georgetown East View in game one of the Bi-District series. Game two is Saturday at 11 a.m. in Mumford. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories