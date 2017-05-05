Close Chandler Jozwiak Tosses Perfect Game, Brenham Wins Game 1 Over East View Chandler Jozwiak threw a perfect game in a 10-0 Brenham victory in game one of the Bi-District Playoff series vs East View. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:51 PM. CDT May 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Brenham's Chandler Jozwiak threw a perfect game and had the winning hit in the Cubs' 10-0, five inning victory over Georgetown East View in game one of the Bi-District series. Game two is Saturday at 11 a.m. in Mumford. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Two child sex offenders explain how they picked… Apr 27, 2017, 10:21 p.m. Following Her Mother's Legacy May. 5, 2017, 6:50 p.m. Hospital Chef specializing in comfort food May. 5, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
