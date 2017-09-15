Close China Spring Sets Down Cameron Yoe No. 6 Cameron Yoe lost for the second straight week, 21-14 to China Spring. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:16 PM. CDT September 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST China Spring defeated No. 6 Cameron Yoe 21-14 on Friday night to drop the Yoemen to 1-2 on the year. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Bullying taken seriously in the Brazos Valley Sep 15, 2017, 6:21 p.m. The village shines: A&M professor receives award… Sep 15, 2017, 3:48 p.m. Bryan Police investigating homicide, suspect in custody Sep 14, 2017, 9:13 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs