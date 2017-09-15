KAGS
China Spring Sets Down Cameron Yoe

No. 6 Cameron Yoe lost for the second straight week, 21-14 to China Spring.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:16 PM. CDT September 15, 2017

China Spring defeated No. 6 Cameron Yoe 21-14 on Friday night to drop the Yoemen to 1-2 on the year. 

