Cienna Arrieta Takes Home SEC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M sophomore midfielder Cienna Arrieta was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week the league announced Monday afternoon.



The El Paso, Texas, native came off the bench to score goals in both of the Aggies' wins during the week. In Thursday's 2-1 victory over No. 6 Florida, Arrieta scored within two minutes of entering the contest as her 34th minute goal gave Texas A&M a 1-0 lead. On Sunday, Arrieta scored on one of the finest free kicks you will ever see. Lining up from 20 yards out to the right of the penalty arc, she buzzed the tower on the five-player defensive wall and hit the inside of the right post for the goal.



On the season, Arrieta leads the Aggies with nine points on three goals and three assists. She has played in all nine matches, including six starts. For her career, Arrieta has 13 points on five goals and three assists in 31 matches, including 19 starts.



It marks the second league honor for the Aggies in 2017 with Jimena Lopez earning SEC Freshman of the Week accolades the opening weekend.

