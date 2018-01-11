Clutch Free Throws by Danni Williams Give A&M Win Over #6 Tennessee

COLLEGE STATION- Danni Williams hit three free throws to take the lead with 7.8 seconds remaining, as No. 17 Texas A&M defeated No. 6 Tennessee 79-76 in overtime, handing the Lady Vols their first loss of the season.



The Aggies (14-4, 3-1 SEC) rallied back from down four with less than two minutes to play in overtime, using a 9-2 run, making all seven of their free throws in that span. The Lady Vols (15-1, 3-1 SEC) closed regulation on a 8-1 run of their own.



Texas A&M picked up its first win over a Top 10 opponent since November 30, 2014, and their first win over a ranked opponent in five tries this season. The Aggies have now defeated Tennessee in each of the last three SEC regular seasons.



Williams and Khaalia Hillsman each scored a game-high 22 points, while Chennedy Carter added 21. Hillsman added a game-high 11 rebounds, as she scored 20+ points for the third consecutive game.



The game featured 17 lead changes and 10 ties.



The Aggies return to action on Sunday, January 14 to host Georgia at 2 p.m. The first 1,000 fans at Reed Arena receive a bobblehead of Aggie great Sydney Colson, who played from 2007-11.

