Coleman Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M catcher Hunter Coleman was named SEC Freshman of the Week following the Aggies’ week in which the Maroon and White finished 3-1, including winning two of three against No. 11 Auburn, the league announced on Monday.

The Midland, Texas native helped lead the Aggies to a series victory against Auburn by going 5-for-11 (.455) at the plate, with one double, one home run, three runs and two RBI.

In Saturday’s 6-3 win, Coleman smacked a go-ahead home run, a two-run job to spark the victory. He batted 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI in the game. Coleman doubled to start the sixth inning and came around to score in Sunday’s 3-1 series clincher.

In the midst of a career-long six-game hit streak, Coleman logged hits in all four games on the week. Defensively, he threw out both attempted base stealers he faced.

On the year, Coleman is hitting .339 (21-for-62) with 11 runs, four doubles, one triple, one home run and 11 RBI.

Coleman is the third Aggie to earn SEC Freshman of the Week in 2017, joining Braden Shewmake, who collected the accolade for his performance the opening weekend, and Logan Foster, who garnered the award following the Shriners College Classic. Coleman joins Foster, Shewmake, Nick Banks, Hunter Melton, Grayson Long and Jonathan Moroney as Aggies to capture SEC Freshman of the Week honors since the Aggies joined the league for the 2013 campaign.

The Aggies take the field again Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. against Abilene Christian on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

