Colin Deaver Sits Down with Sam Houston State Head Coach K.C. Keeler

Bearkats open up the season August 27th against the University of Richmond.

KAGS 11:21 PM. CDT August 19, 2017

The Kats will face #7 ranked Richmond on August 27th in Huntsville.

