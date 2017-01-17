KAGS
College Station Boys Outlast Bryan in Three Overtime Thriller

These two played to a four overtime thriller a year before.

KAGS 11:17 PM. CST January 17, 2017

A year after playing in a four overtime thriller, College Station and Bryan played to three overtimes before the Cougars came away with the 59-53 win.

