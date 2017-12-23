College Station brings home first State Championship

College Station upset No. 1 Aledo 20-19 on Saturday to win the Class 5A DII State Championship, the first state title for the Cougars just four years after starting their varsity program.

DaDa Anderson led the way offensively for College Station, rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns on his way to being named offensive MVP. Defensive lineman Ben Wolz was the defensive MVP.

The Cougars trailed 19-13 late in the third quarter, before Anderson busted through for his second score of the day to give College Station a one-point that they wouldn't relinquish as the fourth quarter began. College Station's defense buckled down, getting a fourth down stop with under a minute to go, then stopping the Bearcats one more time as time expired to clinch the title.

The Cougars finished the season 14-2, riding a 13 game winning streak. The championship is the first UIL title for a team from Bryan/College Station since A&M Consolidated won it all in 1991.

