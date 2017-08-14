KAGS
Close

College Station, Bryan Begin Preseason Practices

Bryan and College Station began preseason football practices on Monday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 6:46 PM. CDT August 14, 2017

Bryan and College Station opened up preseason workouts on Monday, a week after the rest of the Brazos Valley because the Cougars and Vikings participated in spring football. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories