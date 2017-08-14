Close College Station, Bryan Begin Preseason Practices Bryan and College Station began preseason football practices on Monday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 6:46 PM. CDT August 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Bryan and College Station opened up preseason workouts on Monday, a week after the rest of the Brazos Valley because the Cougars and Vikings participated in spring football. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories CANCELED: White nationalist protest canceled by… Aug 12, 2017, 4:55 p.m. Aggies calling for "Maroon Wall" to disrupt planned… Aug 14, 2017, 12:53 p.m. Voice of the Aggies Retiring After 2017-18 Season Aug 10, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs