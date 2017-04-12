KAGS
College Station Clinches District 18-5A Softball Title

The College Station softball team defeated Rudder 11-0 to improve to 10-0 in District play, and clinch the District 18-5A championship.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:11 PM. CDT April 12, 2017

The College Station softball team defeated Rudder 11-0 in 6 innings to improve to 10-0 in district play, and clinch the District 18-5A championship. 

