College Station Ekes Out Win Over Temple

The Cougars withstood a late Temple run to top the Wildcats 51-48.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:04 PM. CST January 10, 2017

The College Station boys defeated Temple 51-48 in a closely contested affair on Tuesday night to pick up an important District 18-5A victory. 

