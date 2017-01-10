Close College Station Ekes Out Win Over Temple The Cougars withstood a late Temple run to top the Wildcats 51-48. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:04 PM. CST January 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The College Station boys defeated Temple 51-48 in a closely contested affair on Tuesday night to pick up an important District 18-5A victory. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day C Force Water Launches in Navasota PETA wants Texas A&M Vet School to change dog research Social Media Alcohol Sales More Stories Fire chief finalists to interview in College Station… Jan 10, 2017, 10:50 p.m. Former Presidential Candidate Jeb Bush speaks in… Jan 10, 2017, 10:31 p.m. Chuck Norris endorses a local water company Jan 10, 2017, 7:34 p.m.
