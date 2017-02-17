KAGS
College Station Girls Advance in 5A Playoffs with Hard Fought Win Over Magnolia

Cougars downed the Bulldogs 53-48.

KAGS 11:35 PM. CST February 17, 2017

College Station  advances to regionals next Tuesday in Brenham versus Leander Rouse.

