College Station Girls Soccer Wins Hard Fought Match Against Cedar Park to Advance in 5A Playoffs

Sasha Poltoratski's second half PK was all the Cougars needed to advance in the 5A playoffs.

KAGS 10:55 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

A second half Timberwolves personal foul lead to a Sasha Poltoratski PK goal which was the eventual game winner.

