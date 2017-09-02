Close College Station Hangs Tough with Westlake, Falls Late No. 7 Austin Westlake defeated No. 9 College Station 35-28 to open the season. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:47 PM. CDT September 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Class 5A No. 9 College Station proved it could play with the big boys on Saturday, hanging with 6A No. 7 Westlake every step of the way, before falling late 35-28 to open the 2017 season. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Dog stuck in car grill has amazing tale of survival Sep. 1, 2017, 10:27 p.m. Texas A&M will welcome nearly 20,000 people impacted… Sep. 1, 2017, 2:28 p.m. Harvey evacuees finding difficulty in Brazos Valley Aug 30, 2017, 12:47 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs