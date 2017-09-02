KAGS
College Station Hangs Tough with Westlake, Falls Late

No. 7 Austin Westlake defeated No. 9 College Station 35-28 to open the season.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:47 PM. CDT September 02, 2017

Class 5A No. 9 College Station proved it could play with the big boys on Saturday, hanging with 6A No. 7 Westlake every step of the way, before falling late 35-28 to open the 2017 season. 

