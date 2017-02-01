Close College Station Has Five Football Cougars Moving on to Next Level Group is led by quarterback Ty Brock who is rated one of the top FCS prospects in the country. KAGS 7:31 PM. CST February 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Of the five, two will be playing on the Division I or FCS level. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS City of Hearne Forensic Audit on Hold Causes and cures for headaches Bryan and Rudder Split Rivalry Showdown Former Bryan Quarterback Charged with Capital Murder Several thefts in College Station in 24 hours TAMU Travel Ban Protest Teacher greets students with unique handshake Holistic Healing In the Brazos Valley Decoding your children's texting slang Martin Luther King Day Celebrations More Stories Hearne city council meeting takes unplanned turn Jan 31, 2017, 10:47 p.m. Health Department: Flu cases slightly up in Brazos County Feb. 1, 2017, 4:30 p.m. Gov. cancels $1.5M in grants for Travis Co. as new… Feb. 1, 2017, 8:36 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs