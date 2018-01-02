KAGS
College Station Holds Off Mexia

College Station defeated Mexia 62-53 on Tuesday afternoon.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:15 PM. CST January 02, 2018

A strong first quarter helped College Station hold off Mexia 62-53 on Tuesday. 

