College Station Improves to 4-2 with Win Over University

College Station defeated Waco University 62-14 to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:16 PM. CDT October 06, 2017

College Station scored early and often in a 62-14 win over Waco University on Friday night. 

