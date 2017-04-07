KAGS
College Station Moves on to Regional Final

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:12 PM. CDT April 07, 2017

The College Station girls defeated Port Neches-Groves 2-0 to advance to face Rouse in the 5A Region III Finals on Saturday. 

