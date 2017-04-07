Close College Station Moves on to Regional Final The College Station girls soccer team defeated Port Neches-Groves 2-0 to punch a ticket to Saturday's regional final. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:12 PM. CDT April 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The College Station girls defeated Port Neches-Groves 2-0 to advance to face Rouse in the 5A Region III Finals on Saturday. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Local Syrians Feel For Their Homeland Apr. 7, 2017, 6:34 p.m. TEA explains the timing of the letter to Hearne School Board Apr. 6, 2017, 6:38 p.m. Texas A&M's Second Response to PETA Claims Apr. 6, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs